Donegal riders set to tackle RAS Tailteann

The 68th edition of cycling’s RAS Tailteann takes place this week starting on Wednesday 17th and finishing up on Sunday 21st May.

The RAS will travel clockwise around Ireland with stage finishes in Birr, Ennis, Castlebar and Monaghan before starting the final stage to a finishing circuit in the seaside town of Blackrock, Co. Louth.

Twelve Donegal based riders will take on the five day challenge with five making up the Four Masters Cycling Club entry, Keane Ryan (Kilmacrennan), Mark Mc Ginley (Glenswilly), Fergus Callaghan (Kerrykeel), Aaron Quinn (Ballybofey) and Paul Doherty (Letterkenny).

Conor Halvey (Letterkenny), Mitchell Mc Laughlin (Drumkeen) and Jamie Meehan (Mountcharles) are part of the Cycling Ulster squad while Ronan Mc Laughlin (Muff) and Sean Og Harrigan (Burt) will be riding with the Foyle club.

Gortahork man Odhran Doogan is part of the Cycling Ireland squad and Darragh McCarter will ride with the Dublin Spellman Port team.

Riders will cover 768km over the five stages with 14 categorised climbs spread over the week.

The RAS starts in Navan on Wednesday with the finish on day one in Birr, County Offaly.

