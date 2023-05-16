Education Minister ‘hopeful’ Leaving Cert students will know results before sitting exams

The Education Minister says she’s “hopeful” Leaving Cert students will know their results date before they sit their exams.

Traditionally, results were released in mid-August, but last year they weren’t issued until the second of September, largely down to Covid delays.

With just three weeks to go before the exams, thousands of students and third level institutes are still unaware of when this year’s grades will be published.

Minister Norma Foley says she’s hopeful results day will be earlier than last year: