Investigations are continuing following a hit and run in the Dunfanaghy area on Sunday evening last.

It’s believed a motorist was travelling from Kildarragh to Dunfanaghy when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle, a Silver Volkswagen with a partial registration of ’08 SO’.

The driver of the Volkswagen did not remain at the scene.

Gardai are asking anyone who was on the route at the time and has any information to come forward.