A 47-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court next month.

The man has been charged with the offence ‘Failing to Notify Police of Information Required under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008’.

It follows his arrest in the City earlier today by Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives.

He is due to appear before the court on Wednesday, 7th June.

As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.