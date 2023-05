Rory Gallagher has officially stepped down as Derry football manager.

He took a step back from the role prior to Sunday’s Ulster final with Armagh, in the wake of domestic abuse allegations from his estranged wife Nicola.

Gallagher has maintained that the allegations were dealt with at the time by the relevant authorities.

Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the Championship, starting with their Group 4 encounter with Monaghan next week.