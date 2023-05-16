Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two acts of criminal damage in Cois Locha in past week

Gardaí are investigating two recent acts of criminal damage that occurred in the area of Cois Locha, Dungloe.

Damage was sustained during both incidents, but entry was not gained.

Garda Gráinne Doherty is appealing for information:

