Uisce Eireann to construct new wastewater scheme in Coolatee

Release in full

Uisce Éireann to eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Deele River

Works commencing on environmentally innovative Coolatee Sewerage Scheme

Tuesday, 16 May 2023: Uisce Éireann working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is delighted to announce that construction works to provide new wastewater infrastructure for the community of Coolatee is set to commence in the coming weeks. This important project will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Deele River, resulting in improved water quality that will enhance the local environment and support social and economic development.

Coffey Construction Ltd. who are carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann are expected to have construction completed by Summer 2025.

Speaking about today’s milestone, Patrick Greene, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, said: “We are delighted to be delivering this important project on behalf of the local community of Coolatee. This significant investment will boost Coolatee by enhancing the local environment and improving the water quality of the Deele River as well as increasing capacity to facilitate growth and development.

Patrick added: “The project also includes the construction of a new Integrated Constructed Wetland (ICW) type wastewater treatment plant which will help promote and protect the local environment now and into the future.”

An ICW is a sustainable, natural wastewater treatment system that is designed to look and function in a similar way to a natural wetland. It is an environmentally friendly way to treat wastewater that will result in reduced operational and maintenance costs, as well as biodiversity creation, while also reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The ICW planned for Coolatee will ensure wastewater is treated in compliance with the European Union (Waste Water Discharge) Regulations and will enhance the amenity value of the local environment, protecting health and supporting economic and social development. The ICW project will add biodiversity value to the area by providing a habitat for local wildlife while remaining sensitive to the existing landscape.”

Patrick added: “We look forward to working with the local community in Coolatee to deliver this essential project that will ensure cleaner and safer treated water being discharged into the Deele River. The scale of investment in Donegal and delivery of this critical infrastructure in Coolatee is hugely significant. We are investing approximately €100m in Donegal as part of the delivery of a number of strategic projects as we strive to deliver best in class wastewater services and infrastructure for Ireland now and in the future.”

Uisce Éireann’s targeted programme of investment across Donegal in existing wastewater infrastructure is also reaping benefits for communities across the county. Most recently Uisce Éireann, started works as part of a €31 million investment to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar. In Kerrykeel, Kilcar and Burtonport works are progressing on schedule as part of a €20m investment to provide new wastewater treatment plants and associated infrastructure, ending the discharge of raw sewage into the environment. Works as part of the €50m Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan Sewerage Scheme have also commenced this year. Uisce Éireann is also progressing plans as part of the delivery of state-of-the-art new wastewater treatment plants in Carrigart, Kilmacrennan and Mountcharles.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies