A bin was set alight on the Ballyloskey Road in Carndonagh on Wednesday morning last.

A resident was alerted by her neighbour that the refuse bin she left out for collection the night before was on fire by the road side at around 6:15am.

The bin was totally destroyed as a result.

Buncrana Gardaí are asking anyone who travelled the road between 5.45am and 6.15am that morning with dash cam footage or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to make contact with them.