HIQA identifies issues at Letterkenny nursing home

HIQA has found a Letterkenny Nursing Home offers a good standard of care to its patients, but non compliances were noted in the areas of governance and management and fire precautions.

An unannounced inspection was carried out at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny in January.

The centre was found to be substantially compliant in terms of premises with repairs needed to some assistive equipment and grab rails installed only on one side of some toilets found to be insufficient.

Inspectors found infection prevention and control processes required improvement to comply with national standards.

The provider’s fire safety precautions did not ensure residents were adequately protected in the event of a fire as door closer mechanisms for fire doors were missing from several doors while some fire doors were fitted with domestic-style door locks with keyholes.

HIQA noted that care plans of four residents with responsive behaviours were not sufficiently developed.

Under the heading of health care, the centre was deemed to be substantially compliant, with a number of issues identified.

The report notes that in a follow submission, the centre noted that the issues identified had been addressed.

You can view the full report here

