Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a teenager missing from Derry since earlier this week.

16 year old Walid Safi is believed to have left his address in the Waterside area of the city on Monday.

He is described as having dark hair and speaks little English.

Police believe Walid may be travelling to Belfast or attempting to make his way to England.

Anyone with any information which could assist police is asked to contact them on 101.