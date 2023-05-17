Safe guarding assurance exercise to commence in June for CHO1 – Minister Anne Rabbitte

The HSE does not hold the interest of families and residents of Ard Greine Court in Ballybofey at the heart of their decisions, that’s according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday during a special topic surrounding the implementation of the recommendations of the Brandon report, Deputy Pringle asked the Minister of State at the Department of Disability, Anne Rabbitte, if Government also believed if this was the case.

It comes weeks after the news that residents would be relocated to de-congregated settings – a decision families were not consulted in.

Minister Rabbitte responded telling Deputy Pringle that she was disappointed with the lack of communication, and that a safe guarding assurance exercise is due to commence in June: