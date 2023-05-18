73 year old man detained in Derry after arson incident on Chamberlain Street

A 73 year old man has been arrested following a house fire in Derry at around 10.20 last night.

The PSNI say based on their enquiries so far, they believe a bin was set on fire at the back of the property on Chamberlain Street, with the blaze spreading to the house which was empty at the time.

The Fire Service has deemed the fire to have been started deliberately, and a criminal investigation has been launched by police at Strand Road PSNI Station.

A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, and he remains in police custody.

The PSNI says fortunately, no one was injured and the fire didn’t spread to any other properties. They’re urging anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 2239 of 17/05/23. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org