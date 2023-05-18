Derry look to finish week with another win against UCD – Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins insists that there will be no lack of tempo or focus when his side welcomes bottom of the table UCD to Brandywell this Friday evening.

The Candystripes have now won five of their last six league games that has allowed them to keep pace with Shamrock Rovers at the business end.

The City boss says however that preparation for the game has been as intense as ever and his side would have to be at their best if they wanted to finish off what has been an excellent week.

“We haven’t won three games in a week since April 2022 so that will be the driving factor for Friday night” he said.

“Everyone in the country expects us to win, but it doesn’t work like that.

“UCD have taken points off Bohemians and Dundalk this season.

“We can’t turn our nose up at anyone at all and if we want to finish the week off properly it’s really important that we prepare correctly and come into the game fully focused.

“Games in this league will cost you if you don’t do that. I remember in 2006 we lost the treble on goal difference having drawn at home with UCD and lost to Waterford.

“We will always respect our opponents and I expect nothing less than a professional performance from us on Friday night.”

The Limavady man said he would give Shane McEleney another couple of days before deciding on his fitness after the central defender came off during Monday’s impressive win against Dundalk.

Mark Connolly and Patrick McEleney are both nearing a return to action as well, however with a 8-day break until Derry’s next game in Sligo, discretion may be the better part of valour for now.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7.45