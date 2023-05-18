Derry’s Brain Maher include in Ireland’s Training Camp

Derry’s Brian Maher has been named as one of the goalkeepers in the Republic of Ireland squad, Bohemians James Talbot has also been included.

22 players have been selected by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny for a training camp in Bristol.

The squad are gearing up for the Euro 2024 qualifiers with Greece and Gibraltar next month.

Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia, Everton’s Tom Cannon, Sean McLoughlin of Hull City and Millwall’s Danny McNamara have also been named.

James McClean has been included as he gets closer to the 100 cap mark.

Seamus Coleman, Callum Robinson and Andrew Omobamidele are out due to injury.

Squad: Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLaughlin (Hull City); Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).