Donegal Motor Club host AGM

The AGM of the Donegal Motor Club took place on Wednesday evening with 15 Directors elected for the coming year.

Around three hundred members were present at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

There was just one change to the main officer positions with Bernard Gallagher elected as the new PRO.

Brian Brogan remains as Chairman, John Crumlish as Secretary and Tony Boyle as Tresurer.

The other directors are Johnny Baird, Timmy Boyle, JJ Bradley, Seán Brogan, Shane Forde, Brian Gibbons, Andrew Harvey, Brendan McDaid, Eamonn McGee, Steven Tinney and Mac Walsh.