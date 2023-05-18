Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Donegal Motor Club host AGM

Patrick Boyle and Donal McCole on the Knockalla Stage. Photo Brian Mc Daid

The AGM of the Donegal Motor Club took place on Wednesday evening with 15 Directors elected for the coming year.

Around three hundred members were present at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

There was just one change to the main officer positions with Bernard Gallagher elected as the new PRO.

Brian Brogan remains as Chairman, John Crumlish as Secretary and Tony Boyle as Tresurer.

The other directors are Johnny Baird, Timmy Boyle, JJ Bradley, Seán Brogan, Shane Forde, Brian Gibbons, Andrew Harvey, Brendan McDaid, Eamonn McGee, Steven Tinney and Mac Walsh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Water Outage
News

Water outage in Rann Mor, Letterkenny

18 May 2023
Pearse Bullying
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘There appears to be a trend of orchestrated attacks for social media content’ – Deputy Doherty

18 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 May 2023
ukraine ireland flags
News, Top Stories

27 areas of Donegal are to share €3.1 million CRF allocation

18 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Water Outage
News

Water outage in Rann Mor, Letterkenny

18 May 2023
Pearse Bullying
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘There appears to be a trend of orchestrated attacks for social media content’ – Deputy Doherty

18 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 May 2023
ukraine ireland flags
News, Top Stories

27 areas of Donegal are to share €3.1 million CRF allocation

18 May 2023
polish ambassador
News, Audio, Top Stories

Polish Ambassador to visit Donegal tomorrow

18 May 2023
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

73 year old man detained in Derry after arson incident on Chamberlain Street

18 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube