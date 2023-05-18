Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘It’s a battle we are looking forward to’ – Dave Rogers

Finn Harps play host to Waterford FC on Friday night. Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm and Diarmaid Doherty will have regular updates here on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union, Ballybofey.

Dave Rogers told club media: “A couple of weeks ago we were only three points away from third place in the league and now we sit second bottom, it is an unforgiving and uncompromising division, but it goes to show that if we can put a couple of results together again we can jump right up the table and back into playoff contention.

One of the most exciting things in this league is that each and every team are capable of beating each other so the responsibility lies with me and my staff to continue to drive and encourage the players to accept each and every challenge we may face head on and to put things right on the training ground and go into every game on the front foot and giving ourselves the best chance of getting a positive result.

Waterford have been in excellent form since Keith took over and they present a very difficult challenge but it’s a battle we are looking forward to with our Finn Harps faithful behind us.”

In team news, Harps are without Daniel Okwute, Ellis Farrar and Ryan Rainey.

