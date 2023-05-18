Strabane Rugby Club celebrate 100 years with Fun Day Fundraiser

Strabane RFC along with Omagh and Enniskillen are hosting a Fun Day Fundraising event on Saturday 20th of May.

The three clubs will play off in a series of games at different age levels, with the main event for the Don Keatley Cup.

There will be a grand prize draw, the winner will win a brand new car. The runner up will win tickets, flights and accommodation to see Ireland play in the World Cup in France.

To take part in the draw you must first ‘buy a winning pig’. Six pig races take place on the day, each with six pigs so plenty of chances to win.

Tickets can be purchased on the Strabane Rugby Club website. Buying a single pig for £10, will allocate a single pig in a single race.

More details are on the Strabane RFC Facebook page.

By purchasing the six pig option you are buying every pig in a single race and as such guaranteeing your entry into the Grand Prize Draw.