Candlelit vigil taking place tonight in bid to retain Fr Paddy Dunne

A candlelit vigil is being held tonight in Kilmacrennan as part of a campaign to retain Fr Paddy Dunne in the Parish of Kilmacrenan.

Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian has confirmed that Fr Dunne, who is the current Parish Priest of Kilmacrennan is to take up role of Parish Priest of Kilbarron as of June 24th as part of the latest clerical changes announced.

There has been much upset from parishioners in Kilmacrennan as the news emerged last weekend.

The vigil gets underway at 9pmat Kilmacreannan Chapel Carpark.