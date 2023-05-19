Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór appeal to public following litter incident

Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór has made a social media appeal to respect public facilities and leave them in the condition they were found.

The committee were announcing news they had received regarding €50,000 of funding approved to further develop the community garden, however they say it was disappointing to receive calls from locals about litter that had been left behind at the auditorium following a party.

The video shows plastic cups and empty alcohol bottles that had been abandoned.

The committee concluded stating it was ‘not good enough’ nor ‘welcomed on the island.’

