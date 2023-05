The counting of votes is starting around now in Northern Ireland’s council elections.

The ballots cast yesterday will elect 462 councillors across 11 areas.

It is the first test at the polls for the parties since last year’s Assembly elections.

The DUP is still boycotting power-sharing at Stormont over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

It’s thought Sinn Fein will now overtake them to become the largest party in local government.