Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Donegal name line up for Clare clash

Donegal Manager Aidan 0’Rourke has made four team changes from the Ulster Championship defeat to Down ahead of the All Ireland Championship opener against Clare on Saturday in Ennis.

There’s first senior championship starts for Ardara’s John Ross Molloy, Naomh Conaill’s Odhran Doherty, Milford’s Rory O’Donnell and Glenfin’s Luke McGlynn.

They take the place of Caolan McColgan, Stephen McMenamin, Jason McGee and Michael Langan.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full match commentary from Cusack Park on Saturday from 1.45pm in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Clare meanwhile have made two changes from their Munster Final defeat to Kerry with Ronan Lanigan and Cian O’Dea coming into the starting line up.

Dún na nGall starting line up.
Shaun Patton,
Mark Curran Brendan McCole, John Ross Molloy,
Caolan Ward, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Odhran Doherty,
Caolan McGonagle, Rory O Donnell,
Daire Ó Baoill, Jamie Brennan, Ciaran Thompson,
Luke McGlynn, Hugh McFadden, Conor O Donnell,

Subs
Gavin Mulreaney, Jason McGee, Caolan McColgan, Brian O Donnell
Oisin Gallen, Marty O’Reilly, Johnny McGroddy, Kane Barrett,
Kieran Tobin, Jack McSharry, Jamie Grant.

