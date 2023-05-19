Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal retains 12 Blue Flags

The national Blue Flag Awards have been announced today, with Donegal retaining 12 Blue Flags, four Green Coast Flags, and two Blue Flag Marina designations.

The 12 beaches to retain their Blue Flags are Culdaff, Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Narin Beach, Portsalon, Rossknowlagh and Shroove

Four beaches retain their Green Coast flags, they are Ballyheirnan, Dooey, Drumnatinney and Magheroarty, while the marinas in Greencastle and Rathmullan retain their Blue Flag Marina Status.

Green Coast awards

