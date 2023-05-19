FT Report: Derry City 4 UCD 1

Derry City are the new leaders in the League of Ireland Premier Division.
With Shamrock Rovers losing and Derry beating UCD 4-1, Derry go top of the table.
Martin Holmes Reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for Highland Radio Sport.
