Kelly’s Centra & Kelly’s Diner, Mountain Top, Letterkenny has been revealed as the store that sold the €1 million winning Lotto ticket.

The National Lottery confirmed earlier this week that a player from the county scooped the Daily Million top prize of €1 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

The identity of the winner however remains unknown.

Martin Kelly, Managing Director of the store says whoever it is, the money will make a huge difference to their life: