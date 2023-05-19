Local Community Development Committee consulting on new plan

The Donegal Local Community Development Committee is urging people to participate in a consultation on the Local Economic and Community Plan 2023 -2029.

LEADER and PEACEPLUS plans are also under discussion.

Events are being hosted in nine venues across the county over the next week, at which people are being invited to comment on the goals of the plan.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy is Chair of the Donegal LCDC ; she says it’s an important discussion, and the hope is people and communities will be at the heart of it……………..

Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) will host a number of public consultation events across the county, commencing the week of the 22nd May 2023, providing an opportunity for local people to input into the Local Economic and Community Plan 2023 -2029, the new LEADER Local Development Strategy 2023-2027 and the PEACEPLUS programme.

Hosted in nine venues across the county, attendees are invited to:

Comment/make submissions on the Socio-Economic Statement and High Levels goals of the new Local Economic & Community Plan (LECP). Inform the development of the new LEADER Local Development Strategy 2023-2027. Discuss and submit potential project ideas/concepts to assist Donegal’s PEACEPLUS Partnership to consider and create a list of priority projects that will fit with the funding opportunity under PEACEPLUS Theme 1.1 under Donegal’s Peace Plan.

The preparation of the new Local Community and Economic Plan is currently ongoing and is the overarching strategic document informing the quality of life for those living in Donegal. It will set out for the next 6-year period the objectives and actions needed to promote the economic and community development of County Donegal.

LEADER and PEACEPLUS are two of the vehicles to realise the actions and objectives identified in the LECP, and all three plans are interlinked. These consultation events provide a place where information can be shared about these plans and strategies and provides a further opportunity for local communities to learn from and with each other working with the local authority and statutory agencies.

The key feature of the LEADER programme is ensuring a community-led approach in both the preparation, and implementation, of the Local Development Strategy. Most importantly, the strategy will be informed and guided by local communities, organisations and businesses. The LEADER programme is being delivered in partnership with Donegal Local Development Company, Inishowen Development partnership, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Comhar na nOileán, who will be in attendance at the consultation events.

PEACEPLUS is the successor programme to both PEACE IV and INTERREG VA and it seeks to support peace and reconciliation in the county and within and between the border counties of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Cllr. Niamh Kennedy, Chairperson Donegal LCDC, supports the strategy of collaboration at local level as a key means for programme development. “It is critical for us in Donegal LCDC, and working with our communities to develop strong and inclusive local strategies that deliver for our communities, environment and local enterprises. Community engagement and collaboration plays a vital role in ensuring the future we seek to deliver for and with all our communities is place based and with a focus on people”.

Donegal LCDC therefore invites you to participate, share your input and contribute to the new Local Economic and Community Plan, the Local Development Strategy 2023-2027 and PEACEPLUS programmes for your area by attending one of the planned events.