A man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug and with intent to supply.

A quantity of suspected cannabis was also seized after police stopped the man in the Galliagh area yesterday evening who got out of a parked vehicle.

The 39 year old was subsequently bailed to allow for further police enquiries.

Anyone with information or concerns about suspected drug dealing in their area are urged to contact police on 101.