Man due in court following seizure of drugs and cash in Derry

A man has been charged to court following a proactive policing operation in Derry on Wednesday which saw suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 and £20,000 in cash seized by Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and Organised Crime Branch.

The man, aged 36, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug, and dangerous driving.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.