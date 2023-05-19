MCIB publish report on Mulroy Bay kayaking incident

The Marine Casualty Incident Board have published a report into an incident involving kayakers on Mulroy Bay last year.

The report finds that safety protocols were overlooked resulting in the Kayaks capsizing, posing a threat of death or serious injury.

On Saturday 19 March 2022 a group of six kayakers set out on a commercial guided trip on Mulroy Bay.

The trip organiser and five clients were present. The clients were adults who typically lacked kayaking experience, with only one dressed in a wetsuit.

The remainder wore clothing such as jeans and winter coats. In addition, one client could not swim.

It was also revealed in the investigation that the trip organiser did not hold the relevant kayaking instructor qualifications.

All kayaks cap-sized when windspeed increased and the sea state deteriorated. Two clients in the double kayak were able to right their Kayak and make their way to the other side of the lough.

A further two clients also made their way separately to shore, one having to swim for 20 minutes.

The remaining client and trip organiser drifted in the water for roughly one hour after losing contact with their kayaks.

They required hospital treatment and were released later that day.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who witnessed the distress on the water.

The MCIB has made safety recommendations addressed to the Trip Organiser, Canoeing Ireland and Sport Ireland, Water Safety Ireland, the Minister for Transport, and all providers of paddlesports activities.

The full report can be read here.