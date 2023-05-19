People of Donegal left waiting years for orthodontic assessments – Deputy Thomas Pringle

A Donegal orthodontic consultant cannot perform assessments due to a lack of resources and hasn’t done since last March.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

Deputy Pringle raised the issue of long waiting times for orthodontic care in Donegal to the Tánaiste in the Dail yesterday.

He said his office had received many complaints, one of a patient waiting 4 years for assessment and another who said the condition of her child’s teeth was affecting their mental health.

Tánaiste Michel Martin responded saying while he didn’t have the specifics of each counties situation, he is concerned about the value for money in terms of investment into the sector to address ongoing back logs: