Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

People of Donegal left waiting years for orthodontic assessments – Deputy Thomas Pringle

A Donegal orthodontic consultant cannot perform assessments due to a lack of resources and hasn’t done since last March.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

Deputy Pringle raised the issue of long waiting times for orthodontic care in Donegal to the Tánaiste in the Dail yesterday.

He said his office had received many complaints, one of a patient waiting 4 years for assessment and another who said the condition of her child’s teeth was affecting their mental health.

Tánaiste Michel Martin responded saying while he didn’t have the specifics of each counties situation, he is concerned about the value for money in terms of investment into the sector to address ongoing back logs:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Doochary Stone 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We won’t bow down to bullying’ – Doochary Development

19 May 2023
Kellys Centra 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kelly’s Centra, Letterkenny revealed as seller of winning Lotto ticket

19 May 2023
aran island
News, Top Stories

Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór appeal to public following litter incident

19 May 2023
Thomas Housing Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

People of Donegal left waiting years for orthodontic assessments – Deputy Thomas Pringle

19 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Doochary Stone 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We won’t bow down to bullying’ – Doochary Development

19 May 2023
Kellys Centra 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kelly’s Centra, Letterkenny revealed as seller of winning Lotto ticket

19 May 2023
aran island
News, Top Stories

Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór appeal to public following litter incident

19 May 2023
Thomas Housing Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

People of Donegal left waiting years for orthodontic assessments – Deputy Thomas Pringle

19 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court on Derry arson charge

19 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two men in Derry charged to court in relation to drug offenses

19 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube