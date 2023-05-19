Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast – Friday' Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Suzanne Rodgers, Senator Pauline O'Reilly and Eamon McGee. Topics include immigration and pressures on Donegal food banks:

Niall O'Donnell tells of residents concerns over plans for the development of apartments in Letterkenny and Andrea Redmond from Doochary Development speaks to Greg about vandalism in the area:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for 'That's Entertainment' which includes an interview with Jason Quigley ahead of Katie Taylor's homecoming fight in Dublin this weekend:

Podcast – Friday' Nine Til Noon Show

19 May 2023
IBEC calls on Government to address lack of housing and infrastructure in NW

19 May 2023
'We won't bow down to bullying' – Doochary Development

19 May 2023
Kelly's Centra, Letterkenny revealed as seller of winning Lotto ticket

19 May 2023
