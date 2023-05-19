Son speaks out after mother’s wheelie bin ordeal

A man who attacked an 86-year-old woman before putting her into a wheelie bin has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Alex Bailey, of Claragh, Ramelton, Co. Donegal, assaulted the woman on his way home from a night out in Dublin last September.

As a result of his intoxication, his barrister told the judge his client had “induced psychosis” and believed she was a “dangerous paedophile.”

Speaking outside court afterwards, the woman’s son, Jack McGowan, said his mother hasn’t been the same since the attack:

