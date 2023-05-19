Two men in Derry charged to court in relation to drug offenses

Two men in Derry have been charged to court following a seizure of suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 and £20,000 in cash on Wednesday last.

The men aged 36 and 38 have been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

The 38-year-old is also charged with transferring criminal property.

They are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates court today.

A 36-year-old man remains in custody at this time.