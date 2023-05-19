Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone make one change for trip to Galway

Tyrone have also named their starting line up for Saturday evening’s All Ireland Championship meeting with Galway in Salthill.

The Tyorne management have made one change to the team which lost to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship over a month ago.

Joe Oguz comes into the 15 with Kieran McGreary dropping to the bench.

Tír Eoghain team to play Galway:
Niall Morgan
Michael Mc Kernan
Ronan McNamee
Pádraig Hampsey
Conor Meyler
Cormac Quinn
Peter Harte
Brian Kennedy
Conn Kilpatrick
Frank Burns
Michael O’Neill
Joe Oguz
Darren McCurry
Matthew Donnelly
Darragh Canavan

Subs:
Benny Gallen
Ruari Canavan
Aidan Clarke
Niall Devlin
Niall Kelly
Kieran McGeary
Michael McGleenan
Cormac Monroe
David Mulgrew
Sean O’Donnell
Niall Sludden

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man jailed for attack on 86 year old woman involving putting her in wheelie bin

19 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry and quantity of suspected cannabis seized

19 May 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Country experiencing severe shortage of GPs

19 May 2023
Winners of Donegal Garda Youth Awards announced
News, Top Stories

Winners of Donegal Garda Youth Awards announced

19 May 2023
Advertisement

