Tyrone make one change for trip to Galway

Tyrone have also named their starting line up for Saturday evening’s All Ireland Championship meeting with Galway in Salthill.

The Tyorne management have made one change to the team which lost to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship over a month ago.

Joe Oguz comes into the 15 with Kieran McGreary dropping to the bench.

Tír Eoghain team to play Galway:

Niall Morgan

Michael Mc Kernan

Ronan McNamee

Pádraig Hampsey

Conor Meyler

Cormac Quinn

Peter Harte

Brian Kennedy

Conn Kilpatrick

Frank Burns

Michael O’Neill

Joe Oguz

Darren McCurry

Matthew Donnelly

Darragh Canavan

Subs:

Benny Gallen

Ruari Canavan

Aidan Clarke

Niall Devlin

Niall Kelly

Kieran McGeary

Michael McGleenan

Cormac Monroe

David Mulgrew

Sean O’Donnell

Niall Sludden