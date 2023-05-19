Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘We won’t bow down to bullying’ – Doochary Development

Doochary Development says they’re receiving significant support online after an apparent incident of vandalism which saw a ‘Welcome to Doochary’ stone destroyed.

This week, the stone at the top of the Corkscrew on the Dungloe Road was found badly damaged this week. Initially, it had been thought the stone might have been hit by a car or other vehicle.

However, it’s now thought it was a deliberate act of vandalism, possibly through the use of a sledgehammer.

Andrea Redmond of Doochary Development says it’s not the first such incident, and is urging those responsible to come forward and discuss why they are acting this way.

She told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon that the committee is there to stay………..

