Winners of Donegal Garda Youth Awards announced

Winner of Community Safety Award Donegal Youth Diversion Project (Raphoe)

Great work being done by young people in communities in Donegal was yesterday recognised at the Donegal Garda Youth Awards.

The annual event, hosted by the Donegal Joint Policing Committee celebrates outstanding young people aged between 13-21.

The winners were presented with their Awards by Judge Éiteáin Cunningham, Chairperson of the Donegal Garda Youth Awards Adjudication Committee at the awards ceremony at An Grianan Theatre.

The Winners are:

Individual Award –
Darragh O’ Shaughnessy

Special Achievement –
Adam Lough

Group Award –
Mulroy College

Community Safety Award –
Donegal Youth Diversion Project (Raphoe)

They all now will be considered with regards to representing the Donegal Division at the National Youth Awards which will take place later in the year.

 

Winner of Group Award, Mulroy College

 

Winner of Special Achievement, Adam Lough. Left to Right – Judge Éiteáin Cunningham, Adam Lough, Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken and Chairperson of JPC Cllr Gerry McMonagle.
