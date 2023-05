Donegal Hurlers were beaten by Wicklow ahead of the pairs final showdown in the Nicky Rackard Cup in two weeks time.

Donegal had led the game at half time 1-14 to 1-6 with Sean Ward grabbing the goal.

In the second half Wicklow, who brought on a few of their first team regular players finished stronger and ran out 2-17 to 1-18 winners.

After the game Donegal boss Mickey McCann gave his thoughts to Eóin Catterson…