Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Police appeal for information following violent assault in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in the Fern Park area on Friday 19th May.

It was reported shortly before 11.30pm, that the man, aged in his 60’s, had driven into Fern Park where a number of masked men, armed with a hammer and a screwdriver, attacked his car and dragged him out into the street, where he was assaulted.

A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was held nearby at knifepoint while the assault took place but was not physically harmed. The man is currently in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which include two broken collar bones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs.

The investigation in ongoing police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information following violent assault in Derry

20 May 2023
Milford
News, Top Stories

Road closures to coincide with tomorrow’s Famine Commemoration in Milford

20 May 2023
Grass
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget restrains led to overgrown gardens of older residents

20 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court following seizure of drugs and cash in Derry

19 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information following violent assault in Derry

20 May 2023
Milford
News, Top Stories

Road closures to coincide with tomorrow’s Famine Commemoration in Milford

20 May 2023
Grass
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget restrains led to overgrown gardens of older residents

20 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court following seizure of drugs and cash in Derry

19 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Friday May 19th

19 May 2023
central criminal court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Son speaks out after mother’s wheelie bin ordeal

19 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube