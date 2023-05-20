Police appeal for information following violent assault in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in the Fern Park area on Friday 19th May.

It was reported shortly before 11.30pm, that the man, aged in his 60’s, had driven into Fern Park where a number of masked men, armed with a hammer and a screwdriver, attacked his car and dragged him out into the street, where he was assaulted.

A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was held nearby at knifepoint while the assault took place but was not physically harmed. The man is currently in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which include two broken collar bones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs.

The investigation in ongoing police are urging anyone with information to come forward.