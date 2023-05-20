Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone beaten in All Ireland Series opener by Galway

Tyrone suffered a three point defeat to Galway in their opening game of the All Ireland Series.

Early in the first half, Tyrone were reduced to 14 players with Frank Burns red carded.

0-16 to 0-13 was how it finished in Pearse Stadium.

Top Stories

Kielty
News, Top Stories

Patrick Kielty to replace Tubridy

20 May 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information following violent assault in Derry

20 May 2023
Milford
News, Top Stories

Road closures to coincide with tomorrow’s Famine Commemoration in Milford

20 May 2023
Grass
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget restrains led to overgrown gardens of older residents

20 May 2023
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Friday May 19th

19 May 2023

