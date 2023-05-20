Tyrone beaten in All Ireland Series opener by Galway

Tyrone suffered a three point defeat to Galway in their opening game of the All Ireland Series.
Early in the first half, Tyrone were reduced to 14 players with Frank Burns red carded.
0-16 to 0-13 was how it finished in Pearse Stadium.
