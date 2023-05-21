21 y/o victim of fatal road collision named locally

The 21 year old pedestrian who died following a road traffic accident in Buncrana has been named locally as Rebecca Browne

Ms Browne who was from Derry was struck by Garda Patrol car at around 3:15 am on Sunday Morning.

The area where the accident occurred near the entrance for Ludden Beach is not covered by public street lighting as it is outside of the town boundary.

The Garda Ombudsman is investigating a fatal crash, no other injuries were reported and her body has since been removed to a mortuary for a post-mortem exam.

The collision has been referred onto the garda watchdog, and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.