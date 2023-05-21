Michael McShane steps down as Tyrone Senior Hurling manager

Michael McShane has stepped down as Tyrone Senior Hurling manager.

McShane was appointed in 2021 and brought Tyrone hurling to new heights, reaching two Nickey Rackard Cup finals, winning one last year against Roscommon.

He was also in charge when Tyrone won the Division 3A National Hurling League title and has helped secure the Red Hands place in Division 2B and the Christy Ring Cup for next year.

County Chairperson Martin Sludden added, “Tyrone GAA wish to place on record our most sincere thanks to Michael, Stephen McGarry, Noel Brick, Tom Hennessy and the entire coaching and backroom team for all their hard work and dedication over the past three years.”