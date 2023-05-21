Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Michael McShane steps down as Tyrone Senior Hurling manager

2 April 2022; Tyrone Manager Michael McShane celebrates after his side won the Allianz Hurling League Division 3A Final match between Tyrone and Armagh at Derry GAA Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg, Derry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Michael McShane has stepped down as Tyrone Senior Hurling manager.

McShane was appointed in 2021 and brought Tyrone hurling to new heights, reaching two Nickey Rackard Cup finals, winning one last year against Roscommon.

He was also in charge when Tyrone won the Division 3A National Hurling League title and has helped secure the Red Hands place in Division 2B and the Christy Ring Cup for next year.

County Chairperson Martin Sludden added, “Tyrone GAA wish to place on record our most sincere thanks to Michael, Stephen McGarry, Noel Brick, Tom Hennessy and the entire coaching and backroom team for all their hard work and dedication over the past three years.”

