The National Famine Commemoration will take place in County Donegal this afternoon.

President Michael D. Higgins, members of the Oireachtas, and diplomats will attend the ceremony in Milford at 2 o’clock.

Over a million people died and a further two million emigrated from Ireland during the famine years of 1845 to 1852.

Minister of State Jack Chambers says it’s important that current and future generations are aware of the struggles of that time…