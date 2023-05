A one thousand euro tax break for workers, is among the ideas being brought to the table ahead of the budget.

According to the Irish Irish Independent, it would see workers on an average household income awarded the payment.

The measure is being backed by three Fine Gael Junior Ministers – before the coalition begins to discuss the budget this summer.

Fine Gael Dublin South-West TD Colm Brophy says it’s something workers deserve after years of ‘high-taxation’…………