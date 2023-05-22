Croke Park confirm big game details for Donegal sides

The GAA have confirmed fixtures details for some important upcoming games for the Donegal footballers and hurlers.

The senior hurlers face Wicklow in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park on Saturday 3rd June, that game will have a throw in time of 3pm.

It’s been three years since Mickey McCann’s side last won the Nickey Rackard Cup.

The senior footballers will host the Ulster Champions Derry on the same weekend.

The CCCC have fixed the round two All Ireland Championship tie for Sunday 4th June at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey at 4pm.

Highland Radio Sport will have full live match commentary from both of the games that weekend.

Tyrone’s All Ireland Championship game with Armagh has been fixed Saturday 3rd at Healy Park in Omagh with a 7pm throw in and Derry’s Christy Ring Hurling Final against Meath will be on the same day as the Donegal hurlers, Saturday 3rd June with a 5pm start.