FF seek government assurances on second bridge over the Swilly

Fianna Fail in Donegal say they’ve been given a commitment of progress on the Ten-10 road project this year, and a specific guarantee that the government will very carefully consider the need for a second bridge over the Swilly in Letterkenny.

The commitment was given last night, when councillors and County Executive members met with Junior Minister Jack Chambers, who was in the county for yesterday’s National Famine Commemoration in Milford.

County Executive PRO Gavin McGowan says issues including defective block redress and the need for balanced regional development were raised with the minister, who will be FF’s national Director of Elections for next year’s council vote.

He says Minister Chambers was very positive on the issue of road infrastructure…..