Forum needed to address deprivation in West Donegal – Gallagher

Donegal County Council is again being urged to work with Udaras na Gaeltachta and other agencies to tackle economic deprivation and high emigration in the west of the county.

The call has come from Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher who tod a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District that every economic profile highlights the fact that West Donegal has the country’s lowest disposable income rates and is also at the bottom when it comes to other economic indicators, but nothing is being done to tackle them.

She says there must be a concerted effort to address that reality………