Gallen, Thompson and Gallagher on GAA Team of the Week

Donegal’s Oisin Gallen has been nominated for the GAA’s Player of the Week.

The MacCumhaills man kicked four points on Saturday at Cusack Park in Ennis helping his side to victory in their All Ireland Championship opener against Clare.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea and Galway’s Paul Conroy are the other nominees. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

Along with Gallen, Ciaran Thompson and Eoghan Ban Gallagher were all named on the Team of the Week.

Donegal supporters would feel Shaun Patton was unlucky not to be included – Kerry keeper Shane Ryan was named in goals.

Tyrone’s Conor Meyler is the only Tyrone player named in the 15.



