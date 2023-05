A minutes silence was held at today’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District following a fatal crash in Buncrana yesterday.

21 year old Rebecca Brown from the Galliagh area of Derry died after being hit by a Garda car while she was walking close to Ludden Beach at around 3:15am yesterday.

The collision is now the subject of a GSOC investigation.

Councillor Rena Donaghey said unfortunately Buncrana is no stranger to tragedies and offered her sympathies to all involved.