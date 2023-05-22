Ireland could be warmer than Spain by end of week

Ireland could be warmer than Spain by the end of the week.
Warm sunny conditions are set to continue, with temperatures reaching the mid-twenties here by Thursday.
Met Eireann forecasts the summery weather will continue into next weekend.
