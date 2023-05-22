Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ireland could be warmer than Spain by end of week

Ireland could be warmer than Spain by the end of the week.

Warm sunny conditions are set to continue, with temperatures reaching the mid-twenties here by Thursday.

Met Eireann forecasts the summery weather will continue into next weekend.

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 22nd

22 May 2023
sunnydonegal
News, Top Stories

Ireland could be warmer than Spain by end of week

22 May 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of investigation into commercial burglary

22 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Inishowen MD holds minutes silence in remembrance of Buncrana crash victim

22 May 2023
