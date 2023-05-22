Man arrested in Derry as part of investigation into commercial burglary

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Derry as part of an investigation into a commercial burglary in the city in recent weeks.

It’s reported that the business premises was targeted at around 4am on April 10th. Damage was caused to the building and cash and stock, including styling equipment was stolen.

The break in is one of several commercial burglaries in Derry being investigated by CID.

The man was arrested by Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team officers while on patrol today. He remains in custody at this time.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who has been a victim of a commercial burglary but hasn’t yet reported it, to get in touch.