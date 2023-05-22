Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and we reflect on the tragic death of Rebecca Browne in Inishowen at the weekend. Cllr Jack Murray addresses concerns over a reduction of services in Buncrana and listener was left shocked when he had a 10% service charge added to his bill at a Donegal restaurant:

We start with a preview of this weekend’s Ulster Scots Heritage Day in Raphoe and then we chat to the Donegal winners of Garda Youth Awards 2023:

Brendan Devenney looks back at the weekend GAA action, there’s reaction to new laws on Alcohol labeling, we chat to the author of a new book, Wild Atlantic Women: Walking the west coast and Pat McCart reacts to the NI local election results:

gp's
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says AI could solve GP shortages in the future

22 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue after four people hospitalised following Castlederg crash

22 May 2023
wild atlantic nature
News, Audio, Top Stories

€2.8 million paid to farmers in North West pilot project

22 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 May 2023
