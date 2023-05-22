Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and we reflect on the tragic death of Rebecca Browne in Inishowen at the weekend. Cllr Jack Murray addresses concerns over a reduction of services in Buncrana and listener was left shocked when he had a 10% service charge added to his bill at a Donegal restaurant:

We start with a preview of this weekend’s Ulster Scots Heritage Day in Raphoe and then we chat to the Donegal winners of Garda Youth Awards 2023:

Brendan Devenney looks back at the weekend GAA action, there’s reaction to new laws on Alcohol labeling, we chat to the author of a new book, Wild Atlantic Women: Walking the west coast and Pat McCart reacts to the NI local election results: